SPTO and SPREP aim to reduce plastic pollution

The South Pacific Tourism Organization is working with the Secretariat Pacific Regional Environment Programme to promote an initiative aimed at reducing plastic pollution in coastal areas across the Pacific region.

SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker says the initiative is crucial for protecting the environment and preserving the long-term sustainability of the tourism industry, which is heavily concentrated along the region’s coastlines.

“The main purpose of the project is to reduce plastic pollution in coastal areas. And they have been very strategic because they know that the tourism business is mainly located in coastal areas in this case. And they’re using us as a vehicle to drive and promote the idea of less plastic pollution in our region.”

Cocker says they have endorsed the certification framework of this initiative, as well as a toolkit that acts as a guide to help businesses implement other avenues to substitute plastic usage.

Cocker acknowledges the Australian government for funding the initiative.

