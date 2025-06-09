Social media fuels teen anxiety

[Photo: FILE]

Heavy social media use is increasingly contributing to anxiety and low self-esteem among teenagers.

Medical Services Pacific Senior Counsellor Isireli Kidareva says constant comparison with online content can make young people feel inadequate.

He adds that cyberbullying, fear of missing out and late-night screen use are also affecting mental well-being.

“Things can fall into patterns of comparison with carefully curated images and highlight reels on other people’s lives, which can also make them feel inadequate or not good enough.”

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Kidareva says poor sleep and online harassment can intensify anxiety and depression.

“Sleep disturbance from late night, use also plays a role, since poor sleep can worsen mood, regulation and increase the risk of anxiety and depression.”

He adds that online experiences now directly influence young people’s emotional health.

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