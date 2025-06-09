'Social media first' culture hinders fire rescues

[Photo: FILE]

Delayed fire reporting is costing lives and increasing property damage.

Standing Committee on Social Affairs member Aliki Bia expressed concern that some people prioritize posting fires on social media over calling the National Fire Authority, critically stalling emergency responses.

Bia says firefighters are often blamed for late arrivals, despite the risks they face when responding to incidents.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’ve seen that a lot of people tend to put it up on their social media first, rather than calling NFA, taking the first step to call NFA. And I know at times, you know of some fire that does happen on social media because people fail to call NFA at the same time that it happened.”

NFA Acting CEO Joel Israel noted a recent fatal fire in Nakasi, where firefighters saw the blaze on social media 10 minutes before anyone actually called for help.

“So we attended, we did what we wanted to do, we managed to douse the flames, but unfortunately, we lost two lives. What would be the difference if the public were well educated and the awareness is up in the high? First thing they see fire, they call 910.”

Israel says even a two-minute delay can significantly reduce the chances of saving lives.

NFA also warns that unlawful building extensions and the use of homes as storage spaces are increasing fire loads and placing people and firefighters at greater risk.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.