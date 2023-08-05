School teacher grateful for spine surgery

Serupepeli Caganivanua

A school teacher who was among three people who underwent spine surgery at the Nasese Private Hospital says the doctors saved him from the hassle of traveling overseas for such a complex surgery.

A team from Artemis Hospital in India carried out three surgeries this week in partnership with Nasese Private Hospital.

Serupepeli Caganivanua says he started having difficulties walking around, had also started to trip forward, and at times couldn’t move around.

He says he was informed that he might have to travel to India for his surgery; however, he says he told the doctors that he would not be able to endure the long flight.

Caganivanua says he is grateful that the surgery was conducted in Fiji, and this will enable him to heal quickly.

“The doctor found out what was wrong with me. They said you have to undergo surgery, and I am thankful to Doctor Alvin and Doctor Hitesh for arranging this so I am able to walk around. I had a foot drop and three lumbar compressions. It was really tough to watch it, stare at it in the X-ray, and try to find out what we were going to do about it.”

The team also brought in their specialized equipment to conduct the surgeries.