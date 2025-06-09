SCGF Boards urged to focus on strategy and accountability

The Sugarcane Growers Fund Board has been urged to prioritise strategic planning, strong monitoring, and performance-based accountability to better support Fiji’s sugarcane farmers.

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry Charan Jeath Singh made the call during a board meeting in Lautoka last week.

He praised the SCGF’s grower-centric approach, highlighting sustainable returns, affordable loans, and mortgage protection insurance for farmers.

Singh also commended the Fund’s modern strategic pillars and announced plans to provide $35 million in loan funding over the next three years to boost the sugarcane sector, with growth expected as production rises.

He stresses the importance of a shared industry vision, calling for stronger collaboration among stakeholders to drive the sugar industry forward and ensure long-term sustainability.

