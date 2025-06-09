Sacrilege suspect in custody

A man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a series of sacrilege cases in Nadi.

Police say the suspect was arrested by the Western Division Taskforce, with recoveries made of several religious statues believed to have been stolen.

The suspect continues to be questioned as investigations continue.

In a separate incident in Sawani, five (5) juveniles aged 17 and 15 years were interviewed under caution in the presence of their parents for allegedly stoning a temple this past week.

The five had claimed that while walking past on the night of the incident, they threw stones that landed on the roof of the temple.

The investigation file will be summarised and forwarded to the Divisional Crime Officer, who will seek further directions on the next course of action from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has again reiterated that the cases are not politically motivated.

Commissioner Tudravu states that most often, the motive is either for financial gain, internal disputes between members or youths, and juveniles behaving in an unruly manner.

