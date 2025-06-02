Rotuma cultural handicrafts displayed in top Museum

[Photo Credit: Raymond Sagapolutele]

It was a proud day for Rotuman artist Sofia Tekela-Smith, putting her island home on the world map as her work was displayed among the greats at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The reimagined Galleries of the Arts of Oceania showcase artifacts from across the Pacific, including Fiji and Rotuma, at the reopening on Saturday.

One of the newly incorporated pieces is the contemporary work of Tekela-Smith.

Article continues after advertisement

Her artwork is a modern interpretation of the Tefui, a traditional Rotuman garland.



Rotuman artist Sofia Tekela-Smith.

Tekela-Smith was emotional, describing the moment as a milestone achievement-having her work displayed alongside historical masterpieces.

She gushed, she had only read about the Met in books, but to have her name carved amongst the greats is a big moment for someone from a small island in the pacific.

“It’s a big thing for me to be here. And also to be showing with such incredible works that I’ve read about in books for so many years… it’s a big moment for a lass from Rotuma.”

Other showcased artifacts include the Civanovonovo (breastplate), Totokia and Sali (clubs), Masi, ceremonial bowls and vessels, as well as ivory necklaces, combs, and armbands.

At the reopening event, the museum was abuzz with cultural celebration. Māori cohorts, The Vou dance group representing Fiji, and performers from across the Pacific brought vibrant energy to the occasion.

The gallery was initially closed in 2021 for major renovations, giving curators the opportunity to reimagine the space and incorporate new artifacts before its grand reopening on Saturday.

The updated galleries now feature over 650 works from more than 140 distinct cultures across Oceania.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.