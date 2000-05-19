Role of civil service should not be taken lightly: PM

Prime Minister and Minister for the Civil Service Sitiveni Rabuka says government performance depends on how civil servants carry out their duties, not just on policies.

He was responding to a question by FBC News, regarding a series of complaints on the laxity in services provided by civil servants to members of the public.

Rabuka states that while Cabinet and ministers establish the policy framework, the day-to-day delivery of public services is the responsibility of frontline officials.

“Ministers can only issue directives based on policies approved by Cabinet, the actual execution depends on how the civil servants carry them out.”

Rabuka further adds that he expects to be informed also, whenever complaints or issues arise within the public service.

The public are reminded that a toll-free line is available for complaints, suggestions, or compliments about services provided by government ministries and agencies.

The Fiji Government Customer Feedback Call Centre can be reached by dialling 157 and operates from 8 am to 12 am seven days a week.

