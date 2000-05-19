Ro Teimumu calls for domestic investment focus

Na Marama Bale Na Roko Tui Dreketi, Ro Teimumu Kepa

Na Marama Bale Na Roko Tui Dreketi, Ro Teimumu Kepa, has called on the government to prioritize the use of domestic funds for local investments.

Speaking at the official opening of the Great Council of Chiefs Complex yesterday, Ro Teimumu questioned the favourable treatment often granted to foreign investors, including tax breaks, incentives, and access to government-backed loans.

She emphasizes that while foreign investors have benefited significantly from operating in Fiji, they should be required to bring in their own capital rather than relying on local financial support.

Ro Teimumu stresses that such forms of assistance should be reserved for local businesses and entrepreneurs.

Ro Teimumu also urged indigenous trust companies to ensure strong, transparent, and ethical management so they can grow and offer meaningful benefits to their beneficiaries.

