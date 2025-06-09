Rise in stroke cases among youth

[file photo]

There is an increase in stroke cases involving youths.

Counterstroke Fiji President Elizabeth Fong says that previously, strokes mainly affected older people, but now more young people are falling victim to the disease.

She links the rise in cases to unhealthy lifestyles, including poor diet, lack of exercise, and high stress levels.

Counterstroke Fiji warns that this trend has wider consequences for the nation, affecting employment, productivity, and economic growth.

“And this is what we’re seeing. Younger people are engaging in that kind of lifestyle, so they’re being impacted. And by the time they reach 40, they are still young people by our population and being impacted. So yes, we’re in an NCD crisis.”

Fong is calling for urgent awareness campaigns on healthy living to prevent strokes among youth.

Head of Wellness, Dr. Devina Nand, says there is a need for collective action from relevant organizations to strengthen policies on non-communicable diseases.

“Policy advocacy, capacity building and skills development, community outreach, joint resource mobilization, research, data sharing and evidence-based planning, digital platforms for continuous coordination and really about reduction of duplication.”

One in four people will have a stroke in their lifetime, affecting families, communities, and the nation, and highlighting the need for stronger preventive health measures.

