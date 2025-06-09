Rewa-Vutia road project finally underway

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

For more than a decade, the people of Rewa-Vutia have waited for the long-anticipated road project, valued at approximately $40 million.

The development is expected to significantly improve transportation, accessibility, and connectivity for local communities.

Minister for Transport and Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the project will improve daily travel, support economic activity, and provide better access to schools, health centers, and markets.

“This is a long waited Rewa-Vutia road project. As you can see this is the first phase the dredging of different areas for the project. Then the second phase will include the construction of the bridge and the road itself.”

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This massive development will create new opportunities for the people of Rewa.

Ro Filipe says that despite the challenges, this project will ensure connectivity in the area.

The project will take approximately two and a half years to complete.

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