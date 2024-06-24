Rabuka urges Pacific action against drug crisis

[Source: Fiji Police Force]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka stresses the urgency of protecting Pacific waters against transnational organized crime, particularly the escalating drug crisis.

Speaking at the Pacific Regional and National Security Conference, he stated that Fiji faces a significant risk of becoming a hub and transit point of drugs in the Pacific.

He says that the value of recently seized drugs is estimated to be in the billions of dollars and is expected to increase further.

Rabuka also sheds light on the threats criminal groups pose to our borders.

“We know that crime and criminal groups do not respect borders. Rather, they manipulate borders in their business model. Cybercriminals ignore borders altogether. These criminal groups can only be disrupted and dismantled by all of us working together.”

Rabuka also highlights the importance of this conference in enhancing regional security.

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Baron Waqa also stresses the need for regional cooperation.

“Forum leaders’ vision is for a resilient Pacific region of peace, harmony, security, social inclusion, and prosperity that ensures all Pacific peoples can lead-free, healthy, and productive lives. Pacific peoples are peaceful, God-fearing, and community-minded.”

Leaders are calling for unity and collaboration among Pacific Island nations to effectively safeguard their communities and ensure a secure future for all.