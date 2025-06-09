Rabuka highlights Pacific unity and trade focus

Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Civil Service, and Public Enterprises, Sitiveni Rabuka, says that during the Pacific-ACP and Forum Trade Ministers Meeting, ministers focused on advancing the region’s broader trade and investment agenda in alignment with the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific.

While speaking in Parliament this morning, Rabuka says the meeting was timely amid global uncertainty, with trade tensions, climate shocks, and shifting geopolitical dynamics reshaping the international economy.

The Prime Minister adds that ministers discussed key initiatives such as the Pacific Trade and Sustainable Development Programme with the European Union.

“That gathering demonstrated Pacific unity, resolve, and leadership. At the Pacific ACP Trade Ministers’ Meeting, the ministers focused on how trade can be a powerful tool for development across our region. Emphasis was placed on supporting our communities, particularly micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, to create sustainable economic opportunities and contribute to long-term growth.”



Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Civil Service, and Public Enterprises, Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Rabuka says these discussions will link trade with development outcomes through the Sustainable Agriculture, Fisheries, and Enterprise Pacific Contribution Agreement, which strengthens sustainable agriculture, fisheries, and trade-related capacity across the region.

Rabuka says the Pacific ACP Trade Ministers’ Meeting is the main forum where Pacific members of the African, Caribbean, and Pacific Group coordinate trade and development priorities with the European Union.

He adds that it provides a platform for Pacific nations to collectively address challenges, explore new market opportunities, and strengthen partnerships that support sustainable growth and resilience across the region.

