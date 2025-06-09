Rabuka emphasizes sustainable growth and stronger Pacific trade partnerships

[file photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says a major focus at the Pacific-ACP and Forum Trade Ministers Meeting was sustainable industries — particularly agriculture, fisheries, and other key sectors.

Rabuka says this will ensure that natural resources are managed while supporting people’s livelihoods. He adds that these efforts will help strengthen regional systems, promote sustainable trade, support local industries, and create economic opportunities for communities across the Pacific.

He further states that during the meeting, ministers endorsed the Pacific Regional Private Sector Strategy 2025–2035 to boost jobs, economic growth, and regional resilience.

“And labour mobility was another area of focus, with ministers agreeing on regional principles to support the safe, fair and inclusive movement of workers, benefiting both communities and businesses.”

Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya questioned the Prime Minister regarding the outcome of a feasibility study carried out on the partnership with the United Arab Emirates.

“I understand a portion of the meeting had agreement by all the trade ministers with respect to some common ground on the comprehensive economic partnership agreement that was to be explored with the UAE. I understand also that there was to be a feasibility study.”

In response, Rabuka said that the Ministry of Trade is exploring other trading partners to further develop and refine various agreements.

The Prime Minister adds that the meetings reinforced the Pacific’s collective commitment to building a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable regional economy through cooperation in trade and investment.

