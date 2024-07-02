Rabuka apologizes for development funds delay

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has issued an apology to the people of Kadavu for the slow utilization of funds allocated for the province’s development.

Speaking at the Kadavu Provincial Council meeting in Suva today, Rabuka acknowledged the delays and urged residents to actively follow up with various government ministries regarding the progress of local projects.

Rabuka says Fijians have the right to hold the government accountable and to ensure that development within their communities proceed as planned.

He encouraged the people of Kadavu to keep pressure on officials to ensure timely action on development projects.

The Prime Minister clarified that unspent development funds from the last financial year remain in the Finance Ministry’s budget.

He assured that the government is committed to improving the efficiency of fund utilization in the current financial year to benefit those in need.

The Kadavu Provincial Council meeting is set to conclude tomorrow.