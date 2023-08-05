Pursue studies of interest says Lal

The Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Service is urging prospective and current students to pursue studies in fields in which they are interested.

This is as they continue to note that certain students still follow their friends and are enrolled in the wrong program.

Chief Executive Hasmukh Lal says halfway through the program, they wish to move on to another program.

Lal reiterates that TSLS will only accept changes in the first year.

“So if you’ve gone to the second year of the program, we can’t change. And then they said they weren’t passionate about it, they are failing at all their courses. So we want the students to be quite upfront.”

Lal is also calling on parents to be more supportive of their children’s choices.

In order to help students make more informed decisions, TSLS launched its Community Awareness Handbook 2024 yesterday.