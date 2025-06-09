Prasad says Opposition sensitive about their 16-year record

[Source: File Photo]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad has fired back at the Opposition, accusing them of being too sensitive about the legacy they left behind during their 16 years in government.

The Deputy Prime Minister was responding to a statement from the Opposition, which called on the government to stop blaming FijiFirst and focus on getting the job done.

Professor Prasad said Jone Usamate, Inia Seruiratu, and his little brigade left in Parliament are very sensitive when those in government remind them about the mess they left in 16-years.

He said whether its health infrastructure, education infrastructure, roads, water supply, mismanagement, or corruption, the Opposition does not like being reminded.

“One, they don’t want us to talk about the mess they left. The other, they want us to correct all those mess in six months or two years or one year. And we are saying, we have done a lot of work in the last two and a half years. A lot more work still remains to be done. A lot more mess still needs to be cleaned up.”

Prasad also challenged the Opposition’s stance on tackling national issues such as drug problems, saying when the now Minister for Defence Pio Tikoduadua moved a motion in Parliament to have a national inquiry into the drug problem, the Opposition not only voted against it, but their leader and former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama allegedly manhandled Tikoduadua outside Parliament.

He added that they then all came into Parliament and voted to suspend Tikoduadua for six months.

Prasad urged the Opposition to be honest and admit that they left a big mess during their 16 years in government.

He concluded by questioning the credibility of the Opposition, saying they were part of a party that actually owed money to the people and that the party was deregistered.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the Opposition are now going around making videos in markets, trying to collect signatures to form a new party.

Prasad wished them luck but said they should be a bit more honest.



