Cabinet changes not a sign of instability, says PM

[file photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says recent Cabinet changes do not signal government instability and should not shake investor confidence.

Rabuka made the assurance after the resignations of Manoa Kamikamica and Professor Biman Prasad, who both stepped down following corruption charges by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Insert: 291025smRabuka Turbulence in Cabinet does not necessarily mean instability in Government. In fact, they should also respect our respect for law and order, and our concept that everybody is equal under the law. That should give them confidence to stay in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka says the government remains committed to upholding the rule of law and providing a stable environment for business and investment.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.