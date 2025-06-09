Police urged to uphold professionalism and community trust

Officers in the North reminded to uphold professionalism and strengthen community trust [Photo: Fiji Police Force]

Police officers in the Northern Division have been reminded to uphold professionalism and strengthen community trust in all policing efforts.

The message was delivered by Divisional Police Commander North, Senior Superintendent of Police Kemueli Baledrokadroka, during the divisional parade yesterday.

SSP Baledrokadroka says policing goes beyond enforcing laws, stressing the importance of building strong relationships with communities and managing tense situations with care and professionalism.

Article continues after advertisement

He emphasised community policing as key to addressing the root causes of crime, calling on officers to deliver consistent, high-quality service.

He adds that police must lift the tempo of operations and work together to rebuild confidence and trust in their uniform.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.