Police to restratergize after 20% crime drop in April

A 20 percent drop in overall crime for April has prompted the Fiji Police Force to reaffirm its commitment to public safety and operational consistency.

The April crime statistics, compared to the same period last year, reflect notable reductions across a range of serious offenses.

These include burglary, robbery, rape, attempted rape, aggravated burglary, arson, murder, and motor vehicle theft.

Tudravu says overall serious crime declined by 28 percent.

Crimes against children dropped by four percent; however, the Commissioner highlighted a troubling 19 percent increase in crimes against women.

The Police Commissioner also highlighted a rise in drug-related cases, which increased by 75 percent.

“Based on the overall decrease in crime by 20%, our present team will continue to review and re-strategize our posture to ensure consistency in the delivery of service. I’d also like to acknowledge with sincere appreciation the support of our communities for assisting with the crime prevention efforts and reaffirm our commitment to serving our communities better.”

Meanwhile, seven officers were charged with various offenses, including assault, rape, giving false information, and forgery.

Police officers themselves were also victims in 37 serious assault cases, 11 instances of property damage, and six resisting arrest incidents.

Theft remained the most commonly reported crime in April, particularly targeting supermarkets, specialty stores, and financial institutions, with 76 cases reported in retail sectors alone.

