Police raids lead to multiple drug arrests

A series of coordinated police operations conducted in various divisions has resulted in multiple arrests and significant seizures of suspected illicit drugs.

The recent raids led to the apprehension of individuals allegedly involved in the cultivation, manufacturing, and distribution of illegal substances.

In Korovuto, Nadi, police detained two men and a woman following a raid that uncovered white substances suspected to be methamphetamine.

Divisional Police Commander West, SSP Iakobo Vaisewa, confirmed that the seized substances will be taken for analysis while the suspects remain in custody.



In Naikabula, Lautoka, a 47-year-old man was arrested after clear plastics containing crystal-like substances, presumed to be methamphetamine, and other plastics containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana were discovered.

The police also confiscated approximately $13,000 in cash suspected to be proceeds from criminal activities.

Moreover, a raid in Sigatoka led to the arrest of a 30-year-old woman, as authorities found parcels containing dried leaves and plastic bags suspected to contain marijuana.

Similarly, in Lautoka, a recent arrest was made involving a man in possession of packaged dried leaves, also believed to be marijuana.



In the Northern Division, a 37-year-old farmer from Seaqaqa was arrested following a raid resulting in the seizure of marijuana.

Divisional Police Commander North, SSP Kemueli Baledrokadroka, reported the discovery of loose dried leaves, a substantial amount of dried leaves wrapped in tarpaulin, and marijuana plants, resulting in charges of unlawful possession and cultivation of illicit drugs.

The accused was brought before the Labasa Magistrates Court and remanded until the next hearing on November 20th.

Another arrest involved a 45-year-old woman found in possession of suspected marijuana in Labasa.

The accused was charged with unlawful possession of illicit drugs, appeared before the Labasa Magistrates Court, and was granted bail until the next court appearance scheduled for January 15th.