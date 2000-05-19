Police Chief flags new dimension in drug trade

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu [File Photo]

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says the recent seizure of over four kilograms of methamphetamine, originating from a Southeast African nation, marks a new dimension in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in Fiji.

The drugs were intercepted following a joint operation between the Fiji Police Force and the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service.

Tudravu says the operation led to the arrest of four individuals, including a foreign national and a police officer, who are now facing criminal charges.

“I can confirm that this is a new dimension for us. After the investigation, an investigation is currently being undertaken in the Southeast African country, and it’s destined for Fiji.”

Tudravu has also acknowledged concerns about the integrity of counter-narcotics operations following the recent arrest of a police officer.

“I came into the office when this unit had already been established. The team has already been there. I will be meeting the minister soon. Part of that discussion will be based on the narcotics bureau and the narcotics team. I’m very much concerned.”

The Police Commissioner adds that he has directed the constable to be interdicted without salary.

