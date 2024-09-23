Police charge two for financial deception

Two individuals have been charged by the Fiji Police MPAiSA Task Force for allegedly obtaining financial advantage by deception.
In the first case, a 35-year-old woman from Namara, Labasa is accused of deceiving a member of the public into sending her $320 via the MPAiSA platform on March 16 this year.
The victim believed they were sending the money to a family friend who had requested it.
However, after confirming with the family friend who denied making the request, the victim reported the incident to the police.
In a separate case, a 20-year-old man from Nabekavu, Labasa has been charged with obtaining financial advantage for allegedly dishonestly acquiring $200.
The victim sent this amount on May 15 this year, in response to a Facebook advertisement for a phone for sale.
The accused reportedly withdrew the money and then cut off all communication with the victim.
The duo are scheduled to appear in the Labasa Magistrates Court today.