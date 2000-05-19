Police boost school patrols

The Fiji Police Force has increased its presence around schools and transit areas to ensure student safety as Term Two begins.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says officers are now stationed near school zones and public transport stops to help students, especially during the morning and afternoon rush.

He is urging parents to play their part by talking to their children about how to stay safe on the way to and from school

Article continues after advertisement

“Well, as usual, our normal police patrols, in regards to the support of our back-to-school children, we will be visible in all areas, but I encourage the parents, please look after our children well.”

Tudravu says they are now keeping a closer watch on places where students gather before and after school, such as bus stands, parks, and entertainment spots.

With Term Two underway, Police are asking communities to stay alert and report any unusual or worrying behaviour, as they continue their focus on protecting students and creating safer school environments.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.