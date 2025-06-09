PM to look into DPP’s absence

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (left), Director of Public Prosecution Christopher Pryde.

The Prime Minister has expressed concern over the continued absence of the reinstated Director of Public Prosecutions.

In a Facebook post, Rabuka states that Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde remains in New Zealand despite being reinstated in January this year.

Pryde was suspended in April 2023 following earlier allegations but was cleared by a tribunal and reinstated as DPP.

“I will have to find out why he has not been called and whether it is a matter for the Constitutional Offices Commission to consider again.”

Rabuka has reassured that he will be looking into this matter again.

