PM responds to e-ticketing chaos

The rollout of the upgraded e-ticketing system for public transport is facing disruptions, long queues and limited top-up points, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka told Parliament.

He states the issues are part of a phased upgrade aimed at modernizing bus payment systems.

Opposition MP Premilla Kumar asked the Prime Minister to update Parliament on ongoing issues and what measures are being taken to address them.

In a supplementary question, she raised concerns over the discontinuation of disposable cards, initially introduced for tourists or emergency use, which she said had provided convenience to commuters. She also highlighted a Consumer Council survey showing that 48 per cent of passengers remain dissatisfied with the system.

“That system was critical to achieving a complete transition to the new system. As the deployment progressed, there were key concerns that needed attention not only from Vodafone but from government and other stakeholders. There have been concerns about long queues during card upgrades.”

Rabuka explained that the new generation of machines cannot accept disposable cards, requiring passengers to use registered cards.

He said the government was working closely with Vodafone, bus operators and the Land Transport Authority to address technical glitches, expand top-up access, and ensure system reliability.

The Prime Minister noted that when his government took office, the previous e-ticketing system was aging and no longer supported by manufacturers.

Vodafone was selected through a comprehensive tender process to implement the upgraded system, which began rolling out earlier this year.

A dedicated e-ticketing committee, including bus operators, the Land Transport Authority, the Consumer Council and the Ministry of Transport, has been monitoring the rollout and responding promptly to issues.

Since March, over 486,000 new cards have been issued and more than 22.5 million trips have been recorded.

A mobile app now allows users to check balances and top up cards via NFC, M-Paisa and MyCash. Vodafone has increased top-up points including using community halls to manage demand, but services remain limited outside urban centers.

Rabuka acknowledged that the transition has caused teething problems, including long queues during card upgrades and temporary network disruptions that affected top-up machines in May.

He said a technical audit has been completed and back-end software and terminal upgrades are underway to improve interoperability and system reliability.

Kumar also raised concerns about bus driver safety, citing instances of abuse from passengers frustrated by payment issues.

Rabuka stressed the need for cooperation between operators, commuters and government agencies to protect staff and ensure smooth operations.

The government states the rollout will continue to be monitored closely with ongoing improvements aimed at reducing disruptions and gradually adjusting the public to the upgraded system.

