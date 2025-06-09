Plans for new Labasa Inter-island vessel bus depot

The Labasa Town Council is proposing the construction of a new inter-island vessel shipping bus depot in Navakamasisuasua, Labasa.

Labasa Special Administrator Chair Paul Jaduram says the project aims to cater for all inter-vessel passengers travelling between Labasa, Nabouwalu, Savusavu, and Taveuni, as there is currently no proper waiting facility for travelers.

Jaduram says elderly passengers and young children are often seen waiting outside shops, which poses safety risks and causes congestion especially during peak hours and late at night.

“We have identified one piece of land in Navakamasisuasua, it’s a huge car park area, and that’s the area we have identified to develop.”

He adds that the proposed bus depot will serve as a central location for all buses to pick up passengers and manage loading properly, rather than along the town’s main streets.

The project is still in its planning stages, with further discussions to be held with key stakeholders before construction begins.

