Pine project revives island incomes

Limited income and poor infrastructure have long challenged maritime islands but the government’s Maritime Pine Project is helping to change that.

Delivering her ministerial statement this morning, Minister for Forestry and Fisheries Alitia Bainivalu told Parliament the project is transforming livelihoods in Kadavu and Gau, turning forestry into a source of income and employment for remote communities.

She said the initiative reflects strong partnership between government, the Vanua and the private sector.

So far, $1.53 million has been distributed to landowners in Kadavu and Gau, benefiting about 1,500 people.

The funds have supported home building, education, small businesses and village improvements.

Government has invested $16 million in maritime pine development, including annual funding for planting and transport subsidies.

Bainivalu said 26 barge voyages have moved 24,000 tonnes of pine to Lautoka, linking island producers to national markets.

Infrastructure works are progressing, with new access roads in Kadavu and storage yards in Vunisea and Narocake now serving more than 1,400 people. Plans are underway to build harvesting jetties in Ono, Kadavu and Lakeba, Lau.

Bainivalu said sustainability is central to the program, with 26,000 seedlings replanted on 22 hectares. She highlighted youth and rugby groups taking part in replanting including the Kadavu Rugby Union which used forestry earnings to fund its 2026 Skipper Cup campaign.

Opposition MP Semi Koroilavesau welcomed the initiative, saying it has fulfilled a vision launched over 40 years ago when pine was first planted under the green gold” project.

He said the transport subsidy has turned long-delayed harvests into real income for islanders and praised the project’s impact in Mwane, Nasinga, Moesomo, and Namalata.

Koroilavesau, who chairs the Yawe Pine Ccheme states his community is constructing its own roads and wharf, supported by government’s allocation of two barge loads carrying 2,000 tonnes of pine.

