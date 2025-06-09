PIF advances Pacific priorities globally

PI Leaders have continued to advance collective priorities [Photos: FILE]

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary-General Baron Waqa says that since the 54th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders’ Meeting in Honiara, leaders have continued to advance collective priorities.

This has included engagement at COP30, the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, and various high-level regional and global meetings.

Waqa emphasized that these engagements send a clear message: the Pacific is united and present. This year’s theme, “Be Together, Act Now for an Integrated New Pacific Continent,” reflects members’ shared commitment to work in solidarity on key regional priorities.

He adds that while the region was disappointed not to host a Pacific COP in Australia next year, it is encouraged by Australia’s commitment to work closely with Turkey as president of COP31.

“In his capacity as President of negotiations, hosting the pre-COP Leaders’ Summit in the Pacific region in 2026 is no mean feat, and our teams are working closely with members to finalize the details around high-level engagement.”

He also notes that these engagements provide an opportunity to elevate Pacific priorities, including the climate-ocean nexus, just transition, and access to climate finance.

Waqa says the Forum will continue to anchor advocacy for regional priorities and ensure that partnerships support, rather than dilute, these objectives.

