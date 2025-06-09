Passenger dies in Nadi crash on Queens Road

[File Photo]

A man in his late 50s is believed to be the country’s latest road fatality following a motor vehicle accident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The victim was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a 42-year-old man when the vehicle veered off Queens Road near Navo in Nadi. The victim succumbed to injuries sustained during the crash.

The driver sustained injuries and remains admitted at Nadi Hospital.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

The national road death toll now stands at 59, compared to 44 for the same period last year.

