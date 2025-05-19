Pacific resilience key to disaster preparedness

Pacific Islanders are among the most vulnerable to climate change and disasters, but their cultural strengths remain a vital source of resilience, says the National Disaster Management Office, Acting Director, Napolioni Boseiwaqa.

Speaking during the opening of the Fiji Localisation Summit 2025 in Suva today, Boseiwaqa says traditions are not just echoes of the past but essential guidance to navigate today’s challenges.

Boseiwaqa stresses that localization is no longer just relevant, it is essential.

Article continues after advertisement

“Through gatherings like this, we engage, we deliberate, and we innovate. These discussions are where solutions are born- solutions that must directly respond to the needs of our communities and people.”

He states that the Pacific is facing technological changes, shifting values, and serious challenges such as the erosion of cultural foundations, rising drug-related issues, and changing societal norms.

Boseiwaqa says the summit is an opportunity to strengthen the Disaster READY Program by focusing on solutions that come directly from communities and reflect Pacific realities.

The Summit, organized by the Australian Humanitarian Partnership for the Consortium Partners, focuses on assessing progress and planning future actions for effective localization in humanitarian efforts.

This year’s summit builds on the outcomes of the 2023 event and continues to focus on strengthening local leadership and community-based approaches.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.