Pacific beauty queens set to shine

Fiji will host the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant in February, returning as the venue after a seven-year gap.

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa announced that Fiji will host the 37th Miss Pacific Island Pageants from the 13th to 20th of February next year in Nadi.

Nalumisa states more than 10 Pacific island countries are expected to participate, including American Samoa, Aotearoa New Zealand, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tahiti, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu and Hawaii.

He adds that Fiji is preparing to stage the event on a grand scale.

“I am honoured to announce that Fiji will host the 37th Miss Pacific Island Pageants from the 13th to 20th of February 2026 in Nadi. The Miss Marks Fiji return to hosting the regional pageant after seven years, the last being held in 2017.”

Miss Pacific Islands Pageant Board Chair Ana Tuiketei said hosting the pageant would generate significant economic activity and provide opportunities for young women.

“And after the Minister has announced seven to eight years, we are now hosting in 2025 in Nandi, the original hub of meeting tourists there. And the Minister has also highlighted the benefits of what it brings, economically, also culturally, and also a space for young women to not only advocate for their country, but to advocate on common issues that is facing us as Pacific Islanders.”

The 37th Miss Pacific Islands Pageant will showcase talent, culture and heritage from across the Pacific while giving young women a platform to advocate for their countries and regional issues.

