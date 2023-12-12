Officers reminded of consequences

[Source: Fiji Police/ Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force is reminding officers in management roles to be strong and decisive.

Speaking during an Operation Readiness Check Parade, Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu points out that complaints against officers often arise because they think there are no consequences for their actions.

ACP Driu stresses the importance of making important decisions and taking preventive action rather than ignoring issues.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Police/ Facebook]

Despite an overall reduction in crime over the past 11 months, he believes that continued hard work and collaboration with communities and stakeholders can lead to a successful year-end.

ACP Driu also emphasizes the ongoing efforts to build trust with communities, be present, and promote the idea that preventing crime is everyone’s responsibility.