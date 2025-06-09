Office of PM rejects reports of injury outside office

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka. [Photo: FILE]

The Office of the Prime Minister has confirmed that a photograph circulating on Facebook claiming the Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka, was injured outside his office this morning is false.

In a statement, the Office of the PM says no such incident occurred.

The public is being urged to disregard the misinformation and rely only on official government channels for accurate and verified updates.

Authorities are reminding the public to be responsible when sharing information on social media to avoid unnecessary panic and the spread of false news.

