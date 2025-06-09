No legal barrier to Independent MPs forming new parties

The Electoral Commission deliberated on matters relating to Independent Members of Parliament and their involvement in the formation of new political parties in a meeting last Thursday.

EC Chair, Justice Usaia Ratuvili says that the Commission thoroughly considered the matter.

He says the Commission notes that there are no provisions in the Electoral (Registration of Voters) Act 2012, the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013, or the Electoral Act 2014 that explicitly restrict Members of Parliament from joining other political parties or proposed political parties.

Article continues after advertisement

He says in accordance with Section 20(2) of the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013, where a political party has been deregistered and has representatives already elected to Parliament, such representatives shall continue to serve the remainder of their term as independent members of Parliament or as members of other political parties.

Justice Ratuvili says, therefore, the EC confirms that Members of Parliament from a deregistered political party must serve the remainder of their term either as Independent MPs or as members of other political parties.

He says such MP’s may also be involved in the formation of a new political party, provided that they are members of only one political party at any given time, in accordance with the law.

The EC Chair reiterates commitment to upholding the Constitution and electoral laws of the

Republic of Fiji, and to provide clarity on electoral and political party matters in the public interest.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.