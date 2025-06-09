No expansion for Savusavu Airport

[File Photo]

The existing Savusavu airport will not be expanded to accommodate larger aircraft, following a World Bank-backed decision that it can no longer meet the growing demand for regional air connectivity.

NaVualiku Local Project Coordinator Sara Bulutani confirmed to FBC News that attention has now shifted to identifying new domestic airport sites, with feasibility studies ongoing as part of the NaVualiku Tourism Project.

The preferred site is now located on state land near Tacilevu, and another is being assessed in the Vunilagi area.

The current proposal requires 60 hectares of land and a 1,200-meter runway to support domestic operations.

“That is currently the plan under the NaVualiku Tourism Project and the World Bank Group, so it will be for the next 10 years, and we hope to work with landowners, I believe expanding airports is critical for bigger planes, which means more visitors.”

Bulutani adds that two additional sites are also under consideration: one in Nasarawaqa, Bua, on native land, and another on private freehold land at Kasavu Estate in Savusavu.

These would be larger developments, requiring 240 hectares of land and a 3,000-meter runway, potentially suited for international traffic in the future.

However, construction and development are part of a long-term plan, with actual work not expected to begin until 2031.

The proposed airport is seen as a key driver of tourism and economic growth for the Northern Division and is being supported by the World Bank Group as part of broader infrastructure and connectivity improvements.

