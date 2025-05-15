No blanket COVID layoff compensation policy: DPM

The government has made it clear that compensation payouts to workers laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic will not become a blanket policy.

This follows Air Terminal Services’ announcement to compensate former and current workers affected by the pandemic due to the ‘No Jab, No Job Policy’.

Minister for Finance and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad says compensation is not automatic and will depend on each company’s financial ability and the nature of the circumstances involved.

Professor Prasad says the Coalition Government is committed to restoring workers’ rights but insists any payout will be guided by fairness and affordability.

“No, I think the issue is where we feel that injustice or the circumstances caused a particular injustice, and where the government and the entities can afford to do that.”

The Finance Minister cited the example of the Vatukoula Gold Mine workers, where the government stepped in after years of unresolved issues, with final payments expected after the next budget.

“We have brought closure to the long-held Vatukoula issue. We decided to pay compensation to the workers and their families. Some was paid last year, and the balance of 15,000 will be included in the next budget. And all those who’ve been identified will be paid after the next budget.”

Prasad says while the government did not fund the ATS payout, it has backed the move.

As a shareholder, it’s willing to accept reduced dividends if it means workers are fairly treated.

