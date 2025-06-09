New sugar price sparks hope for farmers

[file photo]

The government has announced a new record sugarcane price of $105 per tonne for farmers.

While announcing the 2025-2026 National Budget, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says this is $20 more than the guaranteed price of $85 and higher than last year’s price of $91.38 per tonne.

Prof.Prasad says the aim is to help farmers earn more and boost rural communities.

Article continues after advertisement

“This consistency with high sugar price have generated interest in the sugar industry and we are expecting to see a sustained increase in sugarcane production. A total funding of $72 million is provided towards sugar to cater for fertilizer and weedicide subsidy, sugar price support, cartage subsidy, cane access roads and farm mechanization.”

Prof.Prasad says nearly 200,000 people depend on the sugar industry for their jobs and income but the government says money alone won’t fix all the problems.

He says the industry has faced natural disasters and challenges from past government interference and to improve oversight, a special parliamentary committee on sugar will be formed.

Led by the Prime Minister and including government and opposition members, this committee will help guide the sugar industry’s recovery and growth.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.