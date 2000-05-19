New positions to boost GCC works

The Great Council of Chiefs, following its two-day meeting, will be advertising five new positions to join the Secretariat.

Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula says the GCC has agreed to the initiative, and these positions include a Specialist in Education, a Law Research Officer, an Economist, and a Communications Officer.

Ratu Viliame says this supports the council’s goal in enhancing the education sector, strengthening its perspective on law, governance, and the economy, and addressing the need for effective communication strategies to raise public awareness.

GCC Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula.

He specifically emphasised the importance of enhancing their communication strategy.

“We need a good communication strategy to get the message out there to the people, especially our young generation. I think we still need to get the message out there for them to understand what GCC is all about and the authority that the GCC has that can help them in years, the later generations to come.”

Ratu Viliame adds that these positions come with academic requirements ranging from Master’s degrees to PhDs.

