New oral health campaign targets early prevention

[Ministry of health and medical services/ Facebook]

A new national oral health campaign is placing families at the centre of efforts to improve dental health outcomes across Fiji.

Led by the Fiji Dental Association, the initiative aligns with this year’s World Oral Health Day theme, “Happy Mouth, Happy Life,” and focuses on empowering parents to guide their children toward lifelong healthy habits.

The campaign promotes early prevention and practical at-home care, highlighting a simple handheld mirror as a key tool to help families monitor oral health and detect issues early.

President of the Fiji Dental Association, Dr Parikshath Naidu, says protecting children’s oral health from an early age is an investment in their overall well-being.

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He says a healthy mouth plays a crucial role in everyday comfort, confidence, and quality of life.

Over the coming months, the campaign will roll out a series of short video messages featuring dental practitioners sharing simple, practical advice for families.

The videos will be developed in collaboration with students from Fiji National University, with dentistry student Nitishna Kumar helping lead the initiative.

Kumar says the aim is to provide realistic, evidence-based tips that parents can easily apply in their daily routines.

The campaign also encourages oral self-examination, where caregivers and children regularly check for early signs of dental issues such as cavities, swelling, or sensitivity.

Project Lead Dr Leenu Maimanuku says the initiative is designed to be both practical and cost-effective, particularly for families facing financial challenges.

She adds that empowering children to take responsibility for their oral health from a young age will help build healthier communities in the long term.

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