New culvert to end flooding issues in Dakuniba Village

A new culvert crossing worth over $239,900 has been commissioned in Dakuniba Village in Cakaudrove.

The crossing addresses a long-standing problem, as during heavy rainfall, the village entrance gets flooded, making traveling unsafe or even impossible.

Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo says that during bad weather, children had difficulty reaching school, produce could not reach markets, and families faced challenges accessing transport and essential services.

He project has been jointly funded by the Government and the Fiji Roads Authority.

The Government contributed $199,272.20 through the 2024–2025 Small Grant Scheme, while the FRA provided $40,629.43.

Vosarogo highlighted that this partnership reflects the Government’s strong commitment to investing in rural and maritime communities and ensuring development reaches every part of Fiji.

The new culvert crossing will bring immediate benefits, particularly for students attending Nawi District School, Mabuco Catholic Primary School, and Vatuvonu High School, who will now have safer and more reliable access to education throughout the year.

