New blueprint to modernize health services

Australia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Senator Penny Wong has today launched Fiji’s Clinical Services Plan.

Wong says the plan charts a clear path for healthcare improvements and a commitment achieved through collaboration between Fiji and Australia.

She says the blueprint aims to modernize hospital services and improve care across the country.

“This plan sets out what services Fiji and the region will require in the future and, importantly, the workforce needed to deliver it. It provides a blueprint not only for the new national hospital but also for strengthening services here at CWM.”

She confirms that Australia’s $30 million commitment to CWM health infrastructure remains in place, alongside an annual contribution of $8 million to strengthen Fiji’s health services.

Wong says real progress is already being made at CWM under the partnership, with urgent renovations underway to improve hospital conditions.

These include the refurbishment of the acute patient ward, fixing critical plumbing in the maternity unit, increasing water storage capacity, and repairing leaking roofs.

“These are practical improvements, and I had a wonderful example of some practical improvements today where one of your medical staff spoke about a new management system that enabled much better assessment of patients, which has led to lives being saved.”

Health Minister Dr. Antonio Lalabalavu says the new Clinical Services Plan launched at CWM Hospital will transform healthcare services in Fiji.

Dr. Lalabalavu adds the plan was developed in close collaboration with CWM’s clinical staff and will guide the hospital’s redevelopment.

