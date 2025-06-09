National MSME database and strategic plan 2030 launched

[Ministry of trade/Facebook]

Fiji has officially welcomed its first every MSME database and MSME strategic plan, initiatives aimed to build a stronger, smarter and more connected MSME ecosystem driving inclusive growth for micro, small and medium enterprises in the country.

Officiating the launch at the Civic Centre in Suva, Minister for finance, commerce and business development Esrom Immanuel said for too long Fiji’s MSMEs have operated with limited support, fragmented services and without data and coodination needed to fully unlock their potential.

“This Strategic Plan sets out a clear five year roadmap that strengthens our MSME foundations while aligning closely with our national economic priorities. At the same time, the MSME Database establishes a much needed backbone for evidence-based policymaking helping us better understand the MSME landscape, identify challenges and craft solutions that genuinely respond to the needs of our entrepreneurs.”

Immanuel said the plan and data is Government’s commitment to partnership, innovation and shared progress.

The MSME Strategic Plan and Database are not the results of one Ministry or one institution, they are products of collective effort.

The Ministry has worked hand in hand with development partners, industry leaders and MSMEs across Fiji to help ensure that what we launch today is practical, inclusive and grounded in the realities of our MSMEs.

The finance minister further said the two initiatives recognises the principles of sustainability, resilience and inclusivity aligning with the Governments vision for 2050n and the National Development Plan 2025-2029.

