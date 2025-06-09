National Geographic explores Fiji seas

National Geographic’s Pristine Seas program has launched the third phase of its marine research expedition in Fiji, aiming to explore and gather vital data on the country’s protected marine species.

Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change, Sivendra Michael, says while an expedition was conducted in 2023, inadequate equipment hindered deep-sea exploration in key areas like Kadavu and Rotuma.

“Data gaps as I mentioned the data gaps is mostly on as I said deep sea so below a certain level we don’t have the necessary equipment to be able to map those and understand those those sea mounds and so forth and so understanding all of that and mapping it all out is really important.”

This year’s mission includes outreach efforts in Kadavu and Yasawa, where the team will not only collect data but also engage and educate local communities on the importance of marine ecosystems.

Dr. Michael emphasizes the need for community ownership in marine protection planning, noting that different types of marine protected areas should reflect both scientific insight and local traditions.

He says deep-sea data gaps remain one of the biggest challenges in reaching Fiji’s 30 by 30 marine spatial planning goals.

He adds that protecting ocean environments now is critical to sustaining marine based livelihoods and industries for future generations.

