Nasinu sets record $3.7M revenue in 25-year history

The Nasinu Town Council has achieved a record revenue collection, surpassing $3.7 million for the first time in its 25-year history.

Chief Executive Felix Magnus attributes this success to the people of Nasinu, whom he believes have been very cooperative with the council.

Magnus says there was no requirement for people to start complying, as the management only needed to improve on delivery.

“That’s an overall high for the history of Nasinu. It goes back to the faith that the residents have shown to the town council and the performance our workers have showed in their commitment.”

This achievement is part of a bigger plan for the country’s largest municipality.

“Both side of the party have shown their commitment towards working together to make sure Nasinu becomes a city by 2030.”

He adds that although millions are still owed, the council is exploring opportunities to collect these outstanding dues.

Home to over 90,000 residents, Nasinu is Fiji’s largest municipality, Magnus says, making the collection of rates is vital to funding essential services and infrastructure development.

