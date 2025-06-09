Nama launches Men Care Product

[Source: Fiji Trade Commission - North America/Facebook]

Renowned Fijian wellness brand Nama Fiji has recently launched its Nama for Men Collection – at beauty trade show in North America.

Hosted by the Fiji Trade Commission of North America, the trade show serves as a powerful platform for connecting with global buyers, retailers, and distributors, creating opportunities for Fijian businesses.

Founder of Nama Fiji Debra Sadranusays that the Nama for Men collection is designed to meet the growing global demand for high-performance, natural skincare solutions for men.

Article continues after advertisement

Sehe says that the collection is available individually or as a travel set, and features various products featuring Fijian Nama.

The founder of Nama Fiji says that their goal with the Nama for Men line is to expand the self-care conversation for men, offering products that are clean, effective, and rooted in Fiji’s unique marine botanicals.

She adds that launching at Cosmoprof allows us to introduce this range to global distributors and retailers who are seeking innovative, wellness-focused brands.

The launch at Cosmoprof North America represents not just a new product milestone, but an important step in promoting Fijian-made skincare to international markets.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.