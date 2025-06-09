Nabukelevu village raises environmental concerns

Nabukelevu Village. [Photo: SAINIMILI MAGIMAGI]

Villagers of Nabukelevu in Serua are taking action to protect their environment, as they have noticed changes never experienced before in their highland community.

They say landslides, unusual flooding, and the disappearance of native plants and wildlife are becoming more common.

Village headman Mataiasi Toma believes increased activity in the interior is to blame.

Toma says Mineral exploration for gold, copper and zinc began in inland Serua in 2016, but was halted in 2023 due to environmental concerns.

“We are concerned. There may come a time when our children will only hear about these natural resources and never see them.”

Toma claims forestry operations are now contributing to soil instability and water pollution.

Villagers witnessed environmental impact, such as landslides, flooding and soil pollution.

Toma says, this was something they were not used to seeing in the past.

Serua Provincial Administrator Jona Dalaga acknowledges environmental pressures in the area and says reforestation efforts are being encouraged to protect the environment and restore soil health.

