Nabavatu construction works continue as cyclone season approaches

The Commissioner’s North Office in Labasa is working with contractor Engineering Express Logistics Limited to complete the construction of 37 homes in Nadoiviri, Dreketi, Macuata.

Concerns were raised during the Macuata Provincial Council meeting that women continue to live under tents for almost five years with little progress.

Divisional Planning Officer North, Setareki Dakuiboca, assured council members and villagers that all homes are expected to be completed by next year, while assistance is also being provided to help families prepare for the cyclone season.

“We are working with the contractors to complete construction work by next year. At the same time, we are mindful of the cyclone season, which runs from November to April, so we are taking precautions, including providing new tents as needed. We aim to relocate the families as soon as possible.”

Macuata Women’s Representative, Adi Samanunu Katonivere, says while assistance has also come from groups overseas, more collaboration within the province is crucial.

“We acknowledge the work done by the government and the Provincial Administrator’s Office, but our concern has always been for the women and their daily chores. Living under tents for almost five years is not easy, so that’s where our urgency comes from.”

Dakuiboca adds that the Commissioner’s Office is also taking steps to ensure families are financially stable when they move to the new site through income-generating programs in partnership with NGOs.

A total of 37 families from Nabavatu Village, who have been living under tents at a temporary site in Savudrua since 2021, will be moving to their new homes in Nadoiviri once construction is completed.

