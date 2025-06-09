Municipalities urged to conduct drainage work and not wait for relevant ministries

[Photo/file]

The recent heavy rains have raised serious questions about the lack of proper drainage in towns, cities, and urban areas around the country.

Furthermore, with the Fiji Meteorological Service forecasting two tropical cyclones to pass through the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone, with one having a high chance of intensifying to a Category 3 system, government agencies are stepping up disaster preparedness efforts.

Local Government Minister Maciu Naulumisa has acknowledged ongoing drainage challenges, adding that work is underway to address the issue.

The Local Government and Disaster Management ministries are working hand in hand to look at ways to reduce the impact of flash flooding during heavy rain.

“Municipal councils are now part of the disaster management system. They’ve been encouraged to clear drains and prepare ahead of disasters such as flooding and cyclones”

Municipal councils have been urged not to wait on the Fiji Roads Authority or the Ministry of Waterways, but to take immediate action to ensure public safety.

Meanwhile, Nausori, one of the most flood-prone towns, has reaffirmed its commitment to priorities drainage works this financial year.

Fiji is currently in the cyclone season, and with frequent heavy rain affecting the country, resolving the drainage issue will be key for the government.

