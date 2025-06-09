MSMEs drive predicts progress for 2026

Micro, small and medium enterprise sector has been forecasted to perform with a steady rise through its contribution to the economy by 2026.

This was emphasized by the Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel, following the launch of two new MSME initiatives earlier this week.

Immanuel explained MSMEs contribute about 18 percent to Gross Domestic Product, and under the new systems launched (MSME Strategic Plan 2025-2030 & National MSME Database) the numbers are expected to change massively.

Article continues after advertisement

“As you’ve seen this is another step forward to try and increase MSMEs, not only in numbers but in terms of the size of their business from micro, small, to medium and then they can grow into big enterprises.”

Immanuel adds that by 2026, MSME contribution to GDP will rise between 20 and 25 percent, with the Government’s long-term goal being a 50 percent growth by 2030.

“For 2026, as probably stated in the plan, that is to move from 18 percent to even 20, 24 to 25 percent, and after that, a few more years before we can reach the 50 percent target.”

Permanent Secretary for Commerce, adding to the statement, says the MSME sector is indeed poised for a great start next year, especially with two new initiatives now in place to support their growth.

“Fiji, as was noted, now has a clear coordinated framework to support our enterprise growth, strengthen productivity, and lift the contribution of MSMEs to the national output and national employment.”

While significant work lies ahead, business confidence is growing that with sustained partnerships and effective implementation, MSMEs will become a dominant contributor to Fiji’s economic resilience and long-term development.